Foo Fighters Announce New Album And Tour

Due September 15, the group's ninth release was co-produced by the band and Greg Kurstin (Adele, Kelly Clarkson, Sia) and mixed by Darrell Thorp (Beck, Radiohead).

"I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever," says Dave Grohl. "To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin's sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead's version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that."

"Concrete And Gold" was recently previewed with the lead single, "Run", which surfaced without notice on June 1. In addition to "Run", the Foo Fighters delivered the live debut of two new songs during a June 16 performance at Iceland's Secret Solstice Festival: "Lah Di Dah" and the full band debut of "The Sky Is A Neighbourhood." Read more here.