|
Sammy Hagar Shares His Van Halen Reunion Vision
.
Sammy Hagar continues to float his hopes for a Van Halen reunion that would include him and David Lee Roth and has now revealed how he envisions the shows would work with the two frontman sharing the spotlight. The Red Rocker explains in a new interview with Rolling Stone his idea of how to stage the shows with both singers. "I'd say, 'Dave, you go out and play two songs, then walk off the stage. I walk out, I'll do two songs. I'll walk off, you do two songs.' "Can you imagine the competition of that? Dave goes out and does 'Jump', and 'Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love'. I go out there and blow out something like 'Good Enough'. You gotta hit it hard, and you better be good. I would give my money to food banks if they would do the same. I would love to give the fans the greatest Van Halen show they could possibly have today. And then say, 'Okay, I still don't like you guys.'" But he also admits that he has not reached out to anyone in the Van Halen camp but says his dream would be for the reunion to feature him, former bassist Michael Anthony, David Lee Roth and Eddie and Alex Van Halen and not current bass player and Eddie's son Wolfie, but had the idea of the young Van Halen's band opening the shows. He said, "I haven't talked to anyone, and I'm not reaching out. I'm gonna tell you exactly what my dream would be, though. It would be Sam, Dave [, Mike, Al and Eddie. If Wolfie's band opened, that's fine." Hagar believes that the possible money that such a reunion would bring is a strong motivation for staging it and he sees it as inevitable. "I think it could happen in a second. I think there's so much money involved that somebody will make it happen. Think of the promoters, managers, T-shirt guys, you name it. "I really think it's kind of inevitable. And if it doesn't happen, it's getting kind of late now. If it doesn't happen by next year ... Here I am making predictions again. But at 75, I don't want to do a Van Halen reunion."
The Red Rocker explains in a new interview with Rolling Stone his idea of how to stage the shows with both singers. "I'd say, 'Dave, you go out and play two songs, then walk off the stage. I walk out, I'll do two songs. I'll walk off, you do two songs.'
"Can you imagine the competition of that? Dave goes out and does 'Jump', and 'Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love'. I go out there and blow out something like 'Good Enough'. You gotta hit it hard, and you better be good. I would give my money to food banks if they would do the same. I would love to give the fans the greatest Van Halen show they could possibly have today. And then say, 'Okay, I still don't like you guys.'"
But he also admits that he has not reached out to anyone in the Van Halen camp but says his dream would be for the reunion to feature him, former bassist Michael Anthony, David Lee Roth and Eddie and Alex Van Halen and not current bass player and Eddie's son Wolfie, but had the idea of the young Van Halen's band opening the shows.
He said, "I haven't talked to anyone, and I'm not reaching out. I'm gonna tell you exactly what my dream would be, though. It would be Sam, Dave [, Mike, Al and Eddie. If Wolfie's band opened, that's fine."
Hagar believes that the possible money that such a reunion would bring is a strong motivation for staging it and he sees it as inevitable. "I think it could happen in a second. I think there's so much money involved that somebody will make it happen. Think of the promoters, managers, T-shirt guys, you name it.
"I really think it's kind of inevitable. And if it doesn't happen, it's getting kind of late now. If it doesn't happen by next year ... Here I am making predictions again. But at 75, I don't want to do a Van Halen reunion."
• Foo Fighters Wanted Motorhead Meets Sgt Pepper For New Album
• Video From Queen and Adam Lambert Tour Kick Off Goes Online
• Royal Blood Score No. 1 Debut With New Album
• Nikki Sixx Announces Unofficial Retirement From Touring
• Brian Wilson's 'Playback' To Include Two Previously Unreleased Songs
• Liam Gallagher's Full Glastonbury Performance Streaming
• Blind Guardian Release 'Twilight Of The Gods' Live Video
• TesseracT Release 'Smile' Lyric Video
• Tommy Shaw Orchestra TV Concert Special Announced
• Nine Inch Nails' Twin Peaks Cameo Goes Online
• Nickelback's 'Feed The Machine' Debuts In Top 5 On Album Chart
• Dethklok's Brendon Small Streams New Song 'My Name Is Murder'
• Spirit's Debut Album Expanded For SACD Reissue
• U2 Play Tribute To Leonard Cohen At Toronto Show
• As Paradise Falls Release 'Dead Message' Video
• Xzibit Steps Up For Dr. Dre Over Chance the Rapper Diss
• Fitz and the Tantrums Have Fun With 'Fool' Video
• Kesha's 'Woman' Video Clip Leaks
• Jennifer Lopez Addresses 'Photoshop' Accusations
• Shawn Mendes Releases 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' Video
• Joe Nichols Announces New Album 'Never Gets Old'
• Camila Cabello Sings Fan Tweets On Late Night TV
• Gorilla Dancing To Flashdance Hit 'Maniac' Goes Viral
• Beyonce And Jay Z Reportedly Take New Born Twins Home
• Deadmau5 Slams The Chainsmokers In Social Media Rant
• DJ Khaled Had To Have Rihanna For 'Wild Thoughts'
• Drake and Migos' Offset Fuel Metro Boomin's 'No Complaints'
• Britney Spears Receives 'Toxic' Video Tribute From Flight Attendants
• Adam Lambert Performs New Single Live
• Kenny Chesney Calls On Students To Create His Next Video
• Root 66: Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos
• Road Trip Missouri: Get Your Sips on Route 66
• Rock Reads: 45 RPM (Recollections Per Minute) The Morrell Archives Volume 3
• Root 66: Evan Michaels - Ain't No Stopping This
• Root 66: Jeffrey Halford and the Healers - Lo-fi Dreams
• On The Record: Five Alarm Funk - Sweat
• Remembering Gregg Allman - TBT 2007 Live Review
• Edge of Free's Self-Titled Debut
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.