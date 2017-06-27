Sammy Hagar Shares His Van Halen Reunion Vision

The Red Rocker explains in a new interview with Rolling Stone his idea of how to stage the shows with both singers. "I'd say, 'Dave, you go out and play two songs, then walk off the stage. I walk out, I'll do two songs. I'll walk off, you do two songs.'

"Can you imagine the competition of that? Dave goes out and does 'Jump', and 'Ain't Talkin 'Bout Love'. I go out there and blow out something like 'Good Enough'. You gotta hit it hard, and you better be good. I would give my money to food banks if they would do the same. I would love to give the fans the greatest Van Halen show they could possibly have today. And then say, 'Okay, I still don't like you guys.'"

But he also admits that he has not reached out to anyone in the Van Halen camp but says his dream would be for the reunion to feature him, former bassist Michael Anthony, David Lee Roth and Eddie and Alex Van Halen and not current bass player and Eddie's son Wolfie, but had the idea of the young Van Halen's band opening the shows.

He said, "I haven't talked to anyone, and I'm not reaching out. I'm gonna tell you exactly what my dream would be, though. It would be Sam, Dave [, Mike, Al and Eddie. If Wolfie's band opened, that's fine."

Hagar believes that the possible money that such a reunion would bring is a strong motivation for staging it and he sees it as inevitable. "I think it could happen in a second. I think there's so much money involved that somebody will make it happen. Think of the promoters, managers, T-shirt guys, you name it.

"I really think it's kind of inevitable. And if it doesn't happen, it's getting kind of late now. If it doesn't happen by next year ... Here I am making predictions again. But at 75, I don't want to do a Van Halen reunion."