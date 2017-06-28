|
David Bowie's Labyrinth Getting Limited Colored Vinyl Reissue
.
UMe have announced that they will be releasing David Bowie and Trevor Jones' soundtrack to Labyrinth on limited edition green and lavender vinyl on August 4th. The special vinyl pressings will be limited to 1500 copies worldwide and will be sold exclusively at the label's UDiscover online store. They will also be issuing a second pressing of the album on 120gm black vinyl following the success of the remastered reissue's first pressing earlier this year. Bowie explained how he became involved in the film during a 1986 interview with Movieline, "Jim Henson set up a meeting with me while I was doing my 1983 tour in the States, and he outlined the basic concept for Labyrinth and showed me some of Brian Froud's artwork. "I'd always wanted to be involved in the music-writing aspect of a movie that would appeal to children of all ages, as well as everyone else, and I must say that Jim gave me a completely free hand with it. "The script itself was terribly amusing without being vicious or spiteful or bloody, and it also had a lot more heart than many other special effects movies. So I was pretty well hooked from the beginning." Labyrinth Ost Tracklisting SIDE 1 SIDE 2
