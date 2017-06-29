Calvin Harris 'Feels' Video With Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

He has now released a video for the song that features all three chilling on a surreal island--which seems to embrace the fact that it's a sound stage somewhere in Hollywood. Oversaturated colors and prop-shop vacation fixtures don't detract from the bright, summer atmosphere.

A blonde Katy Perry reclines in some marsh grass while Big Sean sits on a wooden throne and Pharrell hangs out on a rowboat. Harris appears later on in a Hawaiian shirt of sorts, playing bass. Watch the Video here.