Halestorm Announce Halloween Scream Tour (Week in Review)

They will be kicking things off on September 23rd in Wichita, KS at the Orpheum Theater and will conclude the trek on October 22nd with appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA.

Frontwoman Lzzy Hale had the following to say, "We are so excited to announce our fall tour. 'Halestorm's Halloween Scream' will be a night for all the Freaks with our friends Starset and New Year's Day plus special surprises and collaborations for your entertainment! We can't wait to see you all!" See the dates - here.