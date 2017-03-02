John Mellencamp And Martina McBride Perform On Tonight Show

The track will appear on Mellencamp's forthcoming album, "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies." Due April 28, the project pairs the Indiana rocker with Carlene Carter, who will join Mellencamp on his upcoming North American tour.

Set to begin June 5 in Denver, CO, the bill will also include Emmylou Harris and folk-pop sister duo Lily & Madeleine, who provide background vocals on "Sad Clowns..." Watch the TV appearance here.