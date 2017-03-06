Quiet Riot Recruit American Idol's James Durbin As New Singer

The band has struggled to find a new frontman since deciding to reactivate following DuBrow's death and have gone through lead singers almost as often as longtime guitarist Alex Grossi changes his strings.

Durbin replaces former Adler's Appetite singer Seann Nicols who was in the band only a few months but long enough to lay down the vocals for the group's forthcoming album "Road Rage".

Drummer Frankie Banali addressed that difficulty in an interview with Billboard, "I think the record turned out great. But it's not that band anymore, so we have to deal with it. Is it troublesome? Absolutely. Is it risky? Absolutely. Is it the right thing to do? Absolutely!"

Banali also explained the reasoning for once again changing lead singers, "After doing all of five live shows [with Nicols], it became apparent to everybody that it really wasn't going to work. There were some serious creative and personal differences."

Durban gave another interview where he discussed taking the new gig and also revealed that he had previously been considered for the job but the timing wasn't right. "I was in talks to join Quiet Riot last fall when Jizzy Pearl was leaving, but I had just signed on for a residency show in Las Vegas and unfortunately couldn't make both gigs work at the same time.

"Fast-forward to last week, and I'm quickly learning the set and couldn't be more excited to hit the stage… I believe everything happens for a reason, not just by chance. I'm very grateful for the opportunity."

The band lineup is rounded out by bass player Chuck Wright, whose history with the band goes back decades. He recorded the famed bass lines on the title track to the band's chart topping 1983 album "Metal Health".