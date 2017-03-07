alt-J Stream New Song '3WW' and Confirm Album Release

The new album is the follow-up to their 2014 effort "This Is All Yours" and reunited the band once again with producer Charlie Andrew. The new song can be streamed here.



The band has also revealed a limited number of live performance this summer which will include appearances at some music festivals as well as some headline dates.



alt-J Tour Dates:

July 27, 2017 - Merriweather Post Pavillion - Columbia, MD

July 28, 2017 - Blue Hill bank Pavillion - Boston, MA

July 29, 2017 - Panorama Music & Arts Festival - New York, NY

August 1, 2017 - Jacobs Pavillion - Cleveland, OH

August 3, 2017 - Starlight Theater - Kansas City, MO

August 4, 2017 - Hinterland Music Festival - St. Charles, IA

August 7, 2017 - Red Rocks Amphitheater - Morrison, CO

August 9, 2017 - Shrine Auditorium - Los Angeles, CA

Relaxer Tracklisting:

1. 3WW

2. In Cold Blood

3. House of the Rising Sun

4. Hit Me Like That Snare

5. Deadcrush

6. Adeline

7. Last Year

8. Pleader