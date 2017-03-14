Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Avenged Sevenfold Announce New Headlining Dates
03-14-2017
.
Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold have announced they have expanded their touring plans beyond their shows with Metallica, adding some headline dates to their upcoming spring and summer road plans.

The first three of the eight new tour dates will feature support from Volbeat, and A Day To Remember taking over the opening spot for the remaining five shows.

The new dates will be kicking off on June 19th in Mt. Pleasant, MI at Soaring Eagle Casino Resort and will includes shows in Cincinnati, Gilford, Mountain View, Sacramento, Albuquerque, and Salt Lake City before wrapping up in Boise suburb Nampa on August 12th.

Avenged Sevenfold Headline Dates (with Volbeat):
June 19 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Resort
July 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
July 18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Avenged Sevenfold Headline Dates (with A Day To Remember)
July 28 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 31 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
August 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
August 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
August 12 - Nampa (Boise), ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

