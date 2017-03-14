Avenged Sevenfold Announce New Headlining Dates

The first three of the eight new tour dates will feature support from Volbeat, and A Day To Remember taking over the opening spot for the remaining five shows.

The new dates will be kicking off on June 19th in Mt. Pleasant, MI at Soaring Eagle Casino Resort and will includes shows in Cincinnati, Gilford, Mountain View, Sacramento, Albuquerque, and Salt Lake City before wrapping up in Boise suburb Nampa on August 12th.

Avenged Sevenfold Headline Dates (with Volbeat):

June 19 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Resort

July 10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Avenged Sevenfold Headline Dates (with A Day To Remember)

July 28 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 31 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

August 3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

August 12 - Nampa (Boise), ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater