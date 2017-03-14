Metallica Jump To No. 2 On Album Chart With Hardwired

The album shot up to the No. 2 spot of the chart for the sales week ending on March 9th from their previous week's No. 14 position after the record was bundled with ticket purchases for their upcoming summer tour.

Sales of "Hardwired", which topped the Billboard chart when it was released last November, increased by over 200% last week with album unit sales coming in at 79,000.

The overall tally when including the streaming metric was 81,000 units, an increase of 191% according to the publication. The band's summer stadium tour will be kicking off on May 10th in Baltimore, Md., at the M&T Bank Stadium.