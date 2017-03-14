|
Paul McCartney Releasing Limited Edition Demos With Elvis Costello
.
Paul McCartney has announced that he will be celebrating this year's Record Store Day on April 22nd with the release of a limited edition three-song cassette demo with Elvis Costello. The special release will feature the demos for "I Don't Want To Confess," "Shallow Grave" and "Mistress And Maid" which the Beatles legend recorded with Costello during the "Flowers In The Dirt" album sessions. McCartney had these comments, "The demos are red hot off the skillet and that's why we wanted to include them on this boxed set. What's great about these songs is that they've just been written. So there's nothing more hot off the skillet as I say. So that was the kind of great instant thing about them. "I hadn't listened to them in ages but when I did I knew we had to put them out. We made a little tape of them and sent them to Elvis, who loved them too. We said we should put out an EP or something and now the moment's finally arrived." A teaser video for the release can been seen here.
