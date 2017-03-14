The Offspring And Sublime With Rome Announce Summer Tour

The summer outing is scheduled to get underway on July 6th in Airway Heights, WA at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino and will finish on September 30th in Salt Lake City, UT at the USANA Amphitheatre.

The tour will reportedly feature The Offspring headlining on the first eight stops of the trek (in July) and Sublime with Rome taking over the top spot for the second leg of dates in September, according to Radio.com.

The Offspring and Sublime With Rome Summer Tour Dates:

07/06 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino

07/07 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

07/08 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

07/10 - Calgary, AB - Cowboys Stampede

07/11 - Moose Jaw, SK - Mosaic Place

07/12 - Winnipeg, MB - RBC Convention Centre

07/14 - Sudbury, ON - Sudbury Arena

07/15 - London, ON - Rock The Park Music Festival

09/08 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/09 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

09/12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

09/14 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

09/15 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

09/16 - Wantagh, NY - Norhwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/19 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

09/21 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/26 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

09/27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/29 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

09/30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre