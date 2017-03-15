Britney Spears Shares Family Photo From Disney World

The former Mouseketeer enjoyed a fun-filled day at Disney World with her two sons Jayden and Sean Federline, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and her niece (and Jamie Lynn's daughter) Maddie on Monday (March 13th).

She tweeted a photo collage, which showed her riding Mad Tea Party as well as Splash Mountain with the kids before enjoying a sweet treat. "Great day with the fam," she wrote along with several flower and heart emojis. See the tweet here.