Xandria, Kobra And The Lotus and Once Human Tour Announced

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 9th the famed Webster Hall in New York City and will hit various cities in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on May 30th in Mesa, AZ at Club Red-Mesa

The band had this to say, "We are super excited to go on our first ever North American headline tour in May, playing east to west coast, along with the wonderful Kobra and the Lotus as well as Once Human. Let's get these places rocked!"

Xandria, Kobra And The Lotus and Once Human Tour Dates:

5/9 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

5/11 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martiniere

5/12 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

5/13 - Toronto, ON - Garrison

5/14 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

5/16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge Club

5/18 - Denver, CO - Moon Room

5/19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

5/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Bar

5/22 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

5/23 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

5/24 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

5/26 - Las Vegas, NV - Adrenaline Sports Lounge

5/27 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

5/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

5/30 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red-Mesa