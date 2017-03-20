Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Ex Pearl Jam Bandmate

A Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee as a founding member of the Peppers, Irons opened the show for his former band in Seattle as part of their North American tour in support of "The Getaway."

Irons' connections with Pearl Jam date back to their earliest days: after declining an invitation to join the pre-PJ band Mookie Blaylock in 1990, he passed on the group's demo to Vedder, who added his own lyrics and vocals before returning it and eventually joining the lineup a week later.

Irons went on to become the fourth drummer in Pearl Jam's history when he joined them for a 1994 tour before going on to record 1996's "No Code" and 1998's "Yield" with the band.

The Vedder-Irons reunion comes a week after Pearl Jam invited all of their former drummers to their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in New York next month, despite the fact that three of them will not be officially honored at the event. Watch video of the Vedder and Iron's reunion jam here.