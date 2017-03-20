Hot Chip Remixes Katy Perry's 'Chained to the Rhythm'

Pitchfork reports that it's the first material Hot Chip have worked on (as a duo) since 2015, and it's a bright take on the original recording. Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard spent 2016 developing solo projects.

"Weekend vibes courtesy of my mates @hot_chip," Perry wrote. Perhaps we'll learn more about her forthcoming album soon. Listen to the Hot Chip remix of "Chained to the Rhythm" here.