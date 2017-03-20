Michael Schenker Announces Shows With Former Singers

The special concerts are set to take place at London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (Nov 2), Sheffield O2 Academy (Nov 3), Manchester O2 Ritz (Nov 4) and Hull City Hall (Nov 5).

The project reunites the original Michael/McAuley Schenker Group vocalists - Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, plus MSG bandmates Steve Mann (guitar, keys), Chris Glen (bass) and Ted McKenna (drums).



The guitarist had the following to say, "It's a miracle that after all these years, a tour like this will take place with the original band members of "M.S.G.". Being able to go back to those days and celebrate the music is an exciting experience for us, as well as for old and new fans. To being able to re-experience, and for the new audience to get a feel of what it was like, is incredibly enjoyable."