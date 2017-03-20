The Chainsmokers Cover Smash Mouth's 'All Star' At SXSW

While performing their hit "Closer," the DJ duo segued into a brief mashup of Smash Mouth's 1999 hit "All Star." Alex Pall stood behind his equipment to spin while Drew Taggart hopped up on the table and walked back and forth to mug for the crowd. He laid down a verse from "All Star" before Pall got them back on track with "Closer."

The Chainsmokers are prepping the release of their debut studio album, Memories: Do Not Open, which will feature Florida Georgia Line, Coldplay and others. The album is reportedly dropping on April 7th. Watch Taggart channel Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell here.