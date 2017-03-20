Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Chainsmokers Cover Smash Mouth's 'All Star' At SXSW
03-20-2017
.
The Chainsmokers

(Radio.com) The Chainsmokers either showed their true fandom or their ironic appreciation for Smash Mouth last Thursday night (March 16th) during their performance at the SXSW music festival.

While performing their hit "Closer," the DJ duo segued into a brief mashup of Smash Mouth's 1999 hit "All Star." Alex Pall stood behind his equipment to spin while Drew Taggart hopped up on the table and walked back and forth to mug for the crowd. He laid down a verse from "All Star" before Pall got them back on track with "Closer."

The Chainsmokers are prepping the release of their debut studio album, Memories: Do Not Open, which will feature Florida Georgia Line, Coldplay and others. The album is reportedly dropping on April 7th. Watch Taggart channel Smash Mouth's Steve Harwell here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

The Chainsmokers Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Chainsmokers T-shirts and Posters

More The Chainsmokers News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Chainsmokers Cover Smash Mouth's 'All Star' At SXSW

The Chainsmokers Team Up With Florida Georgia Line

The Chainsmokers Heartbroken Over Fan's Death

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay Team Up For New Single

The Chainsmokers Discover Arena Tour Member Via Online Videos

The Chainsmokers Release Music Video For 'Paris' Single

The Chainsmokers and Ed Sheeran Added To iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Chainsmokers Accidently Reveal New Album Details

The Chainsmokers Preview Their New Single

The Chainsmokers Respond to Nickelback Comparison


More Stories for The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rock and Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dead At 90- Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Trial Verdict Appealed- Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Battle Symphony'- Mastodon- more

Pearl Jam Star Not Attending Rock Hall Induction- Blink 182 Stream New Song 'Parking Lot', Reveal Album Details- Metallica Announce New Leg of Tour- Ray Davies Knighted- more

KISS Star Peter Criss Announce His Last Live Performances- Robert Plant Play's Led Zeppelin's Kashmir For First Time Without Page- Metallica's Escape Was Not Planned- more

Page Too:
Drake Releases His 'More Life' Album- Waka Flocka Flame's SUV Bursts Into Flames- Toby Keith, Alabama and Billy Gibbons Added To Merle Haggard Tribute- The Chainsmokers- more

Meek Mill Reportedly Involved In Fight At Airport- Azealia Banks Sentenced To Anger Management In Plea Deal- Mysterious Kanye West Mysterious Package Sent To MTV- more

Justin Bieber Vs Paparazzi Down Under- Taylor Swift 'Swifties' Move Sparks Speculation- Kehlani Postpones Tour Due To Emergency Surgery- Rick Ross 'Dead Presidents'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rock Rock and Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dead At 90

Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Trial Verdict Appealed

Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Battle Symphony'

Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Ex Pearl Jam Bandmate

Evanescence's Amy Lee Streams New Song 'Speak To Me'

Video Of Mastodon Debuting New Songs Live Goes Online

Incubus Streaming New Song 'Glitterbomb'

Iggy Pop Jams With New Order At Benefit Concert

Michael Schenker Announces Shows With Former Singers

Dispatch Streaming New Song 'Skin The Rabbit'

Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach Starts Punk Hardcore Band

Madball Postpone Tour Due To Family Medical Issue

Obituary Release Animated 'Ten Thousand Ways To Die' Video

Gary Clark Jr To Rock The Tonight Show

Lonely Robot Stream New Song 'Everglow'

Metallica Release 'Whiskey In The Jar' Live Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Drake Releases His 'More Life' Album

Waka Flocka Flame's SUV Bursts Into Flames

Toby Keith, Alabama and Billy Gibbons Added To Merle Haggard Tribute

Rick Ross Told Meek Mill Not To Trust Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers Cover Smash Mouth's 'All Star' At SXSW

Coldplay Add Dates To North American Tour

Machine Gun Kelly And Hailee Steinfeld Stream New Track 'At My Best'

Garth Brooks Announces Next Single, 'Ask Me How I Know'

Mike WiLL Made-It Recruits Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, More For 'Ransom 2'

Chance the Rapper Addresses Critics Of $500K Apple Music Payday

Hot Chip Remixes Katy Perry's 'Chained to the Rhythm'

Jason Derulo Releases 'Swalla' Music Video

Dave Chappelle Reflects On Prince's Death

DJ Khaled Explains Infant Son's Producer Skills On New Album

Stargate Release 'Waterfall' Music Video

G-Eazy and Kehlani Release 'Good Life' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.