Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, David Guetta Team For 'Light My Body Up'

This will mark their fourth song together. Previously, Minaj and Guetta released 2011's 'Where Them Girls At," which hit No. 14 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, while 'Turn Me On" and 'Hey Mama" both reached the Top 10.

"See you on Thursday! The winning team is back," Guetta posted on Instagram along with the single's vibrant cover art. The new single will likely continue Minaj's reign on the Billboard Hot 100. Read more here.