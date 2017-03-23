Scorpions Confirm American Tour With Megadeth

Shows for the North American Crazy World Tour will begin in Reading, PA on September 14, with dates currently running to mid-October and more to be announced.

"When our album Crazy World was released back in '91, right at the end of the cold war," explains singer Klaus Meine, "we toured around a world that was pretty crazy back then, but there was so much hope in the air for a more peaceful future. Now 26 years later, things are getting more crazy every other day.

"After all these years, 'Crazy World' is still a good motto for our upcoming world tour. We are very much looking forward to seeing all of you out there." The Scorpions' eleventh album, "Crazy World" peaked at No. 21 on the US Billboard 200 with help from the international hit and Top 5 US single, "Wind Of Change"

The first date of the Crazy World North American tour to go on sale is the October 7 show at The Forum in Los Angeles - the presale runs March 23 from 10a-10p local time ahead of the general public tickets, which will be available March 24 at 10am local time. See the dates here.