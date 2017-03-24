Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Streaming New Song 'Speak To A Girl'

The track is the first taste that fans are getting from the McGraw and Hill's forthcoming as-yet-untitled album which is set to be released later this year. The song was co-written by Shy Carter, Dave Gibson and Joe Spargur.

McGraw and Hill are also set to perform the new song on television for the very first time when they take the stage during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2nd on CBS. Stream "Speak To A Girl" here.