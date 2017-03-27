|
Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist No Longer Regrets His Time In Band
.
Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal says that he does not regret being a part of the group, but he admits that he held a different opinion back when he left the band in 2014. Bumblefoot had the following to say in a recent SiriusXM interview (via Classic Rock) "You could look at anything and say, 'What if I took a different path? What if I did different things? What if I said no and did this instead? What if I just focused on my solo stuff or producing or film and TV music?' "But your life is your life and whatever decisions you made, they were based on who you were, who you are and what was supposed to happen. So, do I regret it? No. Absolutely not. If you had asked me three years ago, I would have a different answer. But, no. I got to be part of making millions of people cheer and enjoy themselves. It's wonderful." He also looked back at one of the highlights from his tenure with the group, taking part in 2012 Bridge School Benefit. "Having the kids and their families right on stage with us on this big platform behind us - I remember just almost ignoring the audience in front of us and just going back to them and taking a kid's hand and helping him strum the guitar. That's always the first thing that comes to mind."
