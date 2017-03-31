Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Pat Monahan Hoping For Journey Reunion With Steve Perry At Rock Hall
03-31-2017
.
Journey

Train frontman Pat Monahan has been tasked with the honor of inducting Journey into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month and he recently spoke about his love for the iconic melodic rock band and his hope for a reunion at the event.

Monahan told Radio.com a few weeks ago, ahead of the announcement he would be inducting them into the Rock Hall, that he is friendly with some members of the group and expressed his hope that former lead singer Steve Perry will reunite with the band during their induction performance.

"I know [keyboardist] Jonathan [Cain], and [former singer] Steve Perry has sat with me before. I hope they get together for this. I hope Steve comes in and sings with them. I'm not sure if Steve can sing like he used to. And I'm not sure if they have good blood or bad blood, but they both have told me their stories, and they don't match. There's always three stories, right? Yours, mine, and the truth. So hopefully they'll sort it out."

The Train singer also expressed what the group means to him, "Journey was really important to me. I feel like we are like Journey in some ways, where we've been on the radio for so long that we are so loved and so disliked by whatever the variation of people.

"It's very polarized, but I think that's what it takes, because as my manager says, 'Hated or loved, but never ignored.' So I feel like we're a similar thing as Journey."

Pat Monahan Hoping For Journey Reunion With Steve Perry At Rock Hall

