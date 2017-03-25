Michael Schenker Announces Shows With Former Singers (Week in Review)

The special concerts are set to take place at London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (Nov 2), Sheffield O2 Academy (Nov 3), Manchester O2 Ritz (Nov 4) and Hull City Hall (Nov 5).

The project reunites the original Michael/McAuley Schenker Group vocalists - Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, plus MSG bandmates Steve Mann (guitar, keys), Chris Glen (bass) and Ted McKenna (drums). - here.