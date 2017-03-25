Anthrax Streaming Rare Track 'Vice Of The Peope' (Week in Review)

The veteran thrash band will be releasing their "'For All Kings' Limited Edition 7-Inch Box Set" this Friday, March 24th which will include demo recordings and newly recorded Anthrax style covers of the Kansas classic "Carry On" and the White Stripes' "Black Math".

The demos that will be part of the package include "Breathing Lightning", "Monster At The End," "Suzerain," "Zero Tolerance," "Blood Eagle Wings," and "Defend Avenge".

In other Anthrax related news, Charlie Benante will be the special guest drummer sitting with the "Late Night with Seth Meyers" house band this week. Listen to the rate track - here.