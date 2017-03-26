The celebration, titled Sgt. Pepper at 50: Heading for Home, will feature 13 events representative of the album's 13 tracks. Artistic director Sean Doran said those involved will be using Liverpool "as a turntable for the album."

Blending paintings, spoken word, film, music and more, the different events will highlight the long-reaching influence The Beatles and their seminal album had on the world. Read more - here.