The Def Leppard EP Getting Special Reissue (Week in Review)

The Def Leppard EP, which was originally self-released by the band in 1979, will be reissued as a 12" vinyl with "replica art and picture cover", and will mark the first time it will be released on the long-form/45 rpm format.

Frontman Joe Elliott had this to say, "This is the EP that shone a light on this fledgling bunch of wannabes and set us on our way to international stardom (eventually...)! Recorded at Fairview Studios, just outside Hull in North Yorkshire, a studio we were extremely happy to frequent as it had been used on numerous occasions by the late great Mick Ronson.

"It took 2 days to record and cost £148.50 - money borrowed from my Dad (a feat financially and time wise we would never get close to achieving again, EVER!!!!)" See the tracklisting - here.