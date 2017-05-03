Eddie Vedder Breaks Out Cover Songs At Benefit Concert

While the singer played many Pearl Jam songs, including set openers "Corduroy," "Not for You" and "Elderly Woman," he also cranked out familiar tracks from The Who, Talking Heads, the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd, Squeeze and Neil Young.

Songs included The Who's "The Kids Are Alright" and "I Can't Explain," Talking Heads' "Love -> Building on Fire," the Rolling Stones' "Waiting on a Friend" and Squeeze's "Another Nail in My Heart," among others. Read more and watch video footage from the show here.