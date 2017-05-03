Nikki Sixx Addresses Motley Crue Reunion Reports

Earlier this week, some radio stations apparently picked up a bogus story from a website that parodies celebrity gossip publications believing it was a legitimate outlet.

The Sixx:A.M. mastermind refuted the fake news reports via his Facebook page. He said, "FYI.. A radio station recently posted a bullsh*t article that is getting picked up by the press because the press only wants 'press' SAD... Mötley is not getting back together...

"I wish the press had more credibility and wouldn't sh*t on fans feelings... Anything to get someone to click on their website so they can sell advertising... SAD. The press is suppose to report the news not make up gossip or spread it."