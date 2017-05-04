Metallica's Lars Ulrich Launching Radio Show

"This is like my 16-year-old self's wet dream: doing a radio show to a worldwide audience," says Ulrich in a new video announcing the program. "We go all over the world - we look at international bands for an international audience. I'm gonna play you lots of really cool music by mostly bands you don't know; a lot of bands I've just been introduced to.

"We don't believe in boundaries, and we're open to everything. I have some guests call in on the phone, and they promise me I'm gonna have this show every week."

The debut episode will feature special guest Iggy Pop, who recently opened three dates for Metallica in Mexico City and joined them for a duet of The Stooges' classic, "T.V. Eye", on March 5. Check out the preview video here.