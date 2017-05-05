|
Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumors Fly Once Again
.
Led Zeppelin reunion rumors were sparked earlier this week by wild speculation over a cryptic message on Robert Plant's website and a tabloid like blog report. The rumor claimed that the legendary band was in talks to lead the lineup for a 2017 edition of the Desert Trip mega-festival in Indio, California this fall but Billboard reports that their sources tell them that "there's no deal in place" to make that happen. The speculation was based primarily on Plant's posting a cyptic message on his website that read "Any time now..." and a blog with a tagline of "useful useless info) that claimed anonymous "industry sources" told them that Plant had agreed to a reunion for the music festival. The iconic reportedly turned down a multi-million dollar offer to reunite for the last year's event which features classic rock heavy hitters like Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and The Who. Gary Tovar from AEG's Goldenvoice promotion unit spoke with The Guardian last month and said that "we'd like to bring up the Led [Zeppelin], if you know what I mean." He is reportedly no longer with the company. As for the mysterious message on Plant's website? The leading guess at the moment is it has something to do with a forthcoming album from his band the Sensational Space Shifters.
The rumor claimed that the legendary band was in talks to lead the lineup for a 2017 edition of the Desert Trip mega-festival in Indio, California this fall but Billboard reports that their sources tell them that "there's no deal in place" to make that happen.
The speculation was based primarily on Plant's posting a cyptic message on his website that read "Any time now..." and a blog with a tagline of "useful useless info) that claimed anonymous "industry sources" told them that Plant had agreed to a reunion for the music festival.
The iconic reportedly turned down a multi-million dollar offer to reunite for the last year's event which features classic rock heavy hitters like Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and The Who.
Gary Tovar from AEG's Goldenvoice promotion unit spoke with The Guardian last month and said that "we'd like to bring up the Led [Zeppelin], if you know what I mean." He is reportedly no longer with the company.
As for the mysterious message on Plant's website? The leading guess at the moment is it has something to do with a forthcoming album from his band the Sensational Space Shifters.
• Blink-182 And Linkin Park Teaming Up For Stadium Shows
• Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio Visual Release
• Steven Adler and Friends To Rock Guns N' Roses At Ride of Ronnie
• KISS Star Peter Criss Plans Surprises At Farewell Shows
• Red Hot Chili Peppers Austin City Limits Festival Lineup
• NWOBHM Legends Diamond Head Announce U.S. Tour
• Don Broco Mix Wedding Crashers And Horror Movie With Pretty Video
• Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Marvel's The Defenders' Trailer
• Phoenix Perform New Single 'J-Boy' Jimmy Fallon
• Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper's' Gets Star Wars Makeover Album
• AFI Release Music Video For 'Hidden Knives'
• The Crystal Method Announce Summer Dates With Tool
• Halestorm Release 'Dar Daughter' Video
• The Night Flight Orchestra Stream New Song 'Domino'
• Foghat's Live At The Belly Up Getting CD Release
• Kodak Black Sentenced To Almost A Year In Jail
• Brothers Osborne Parody Point Break With New Video
• Haim Stream New Single 'Want You Back'
• Alisan Porter Returns To The Voice To Sing New Song
• Sia Announce Some People Have Real Problems 2 LP Reissue
• MGMT Offshoot Simon Doom Stream New Song
• Fat Joe and Remy Ma Release 'Heart Break' Video
• Lady Gaga's Carpool Karaoke Up For New MTV Movie & TV Award
• Singled Out: Mary Bragg's Wreck and Ruin
• Kendrick Lamar Adds New Dates To DAMN. Tour
• Chance the Rapper Cancels Summer Festival Appearances
• Chris Brown Reveals 40 Song Tracklist For New Album
• Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Nicki Minaj Performing At Billboard Music Awards
• Bleachers Release 'Don't Take the Money' Video
• Janet Jackson Announces Rescheduled Unbreakable Tour Dates
• My Silent Bravery - Face to Face
• Rock Reads: Hey Joe: The Unauthorized Biography of the Rock Classic
• Justin Allen and the Well Shots - White Oak & Kerosene
• On The Record: Jean Jacques Perrey's Moog Indigo
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- The Golden Years
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• On The Record: Jen Gloeckner - Vine
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Flight 666
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.