Led Zeppelin Reunion Rumors Fly Once Again
05-05-2017
.
Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin reunion rumors were sparked earlier this week by wild speculation over a cryptic message on Robert Plant's website and a tabloid like blog report.

The rumor claimed that the legendary band was in talks to lead the lineup for a 2017 edition of the Desert Trip mega-festival in Indio, California this fall but Billboard reports that their sources tell them that "there's no deal in place" to make that happen.

The speculation was based primarily on Plant's posting a cyptic message on his website that read "Any time now..." and a blog with a tagline of "useful useless info) that claimed anonymous "industry sources" told them that Plant had agreed to a reunion for the music festival.

The iconic reportedly turned down a multi-million dollar offer to reunite for the last year's event which features classic rock heavy hitters like Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and The Who.

Gary Tovar from AEG's Goldenvoice promotion unit spoke with The Guardian last month and said that "we'd like to bring up the Led [Zeppelin], if you know what I mean." He is reportedly no longer with the company.

As for the mysterious message on Plant's website? The leading guess at the moment is it has something to do with a forthcoming album from his band the Sensational Space Shifters.

