Queen Legend Surprises Fans With New Audio Visual Release

The band teased the announcement with some clips on Thursday (see here and the Stuart Brennan short film is expected to be released later today exclusively via iTunes.

Taylor had these comments about the song, "It's a 'piece', which is why there is a long solo in it. I've just let it take its own course. I just didn't want to make it quick, edit it. I wanted it to be fairly contemplative, fairly dreamlike, a mood piece."

He says that the song was written around "rather lovely chord sequence, slightly in the mode of some of the turn of the century composers. It has a quite whimsical, rather fatalistic atmosphere. It's basically about thoughts of mortality. It is a sort of acceptance of the fact that this a journey, and that journey will come to an end. Even the bass sequence, which is almost random, is a plodding footstep kind of thing. A journey towards the tail end, the September of one's years."

The 6 minutes 50 seconds short film will be available sometime today (May 5th) here.