Eminem Suing Political Party Over 'Lose Yourself'

The party insists their commercial music was a stock audio track called 'Eminem-esque" which was purchased from a music library. In the suit, Eminem is represented by Eight Mile Style, the publishing outfit that holds copyrights to his material, reports the BBC.

The complaint calls 'Lose Yourself" 'without a doubt the jewel in the crown of Eminem's musical work." 'Eminem-esque" was reportedly composed by the music production company Beatbox, which licenses work for commercial use. Em's complaint claims National Party emails showed hesitancy over whether to court copyright trouble by using the song. Though it doesn't feature lyrics from the 2002 hit, the audio mimics the driving intensity from 'Lose Yourself." Read more and listen to both tracks here.