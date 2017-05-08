Journey Stars Says Steve Perry Passed The Torch

Smith spoke to the Las Vegas Weekly ahead of the band's Sin City residency and was asked about what interaction he had with Perry during the Rock Hall event.

He responded, "Whatever you saw on stage was it! (Laughs.) I think some of the guys saw him backstage for a little bit, but I just saw him onstage. It was great to see him. It had been since 2005, when we got a star in Hollywood - that was the last time I saw him. So it was good to see him, and he was very gracious. I thought he gave a beautiful speech, thanking the band and the management and the fans."

Smith then added, "he acknowledged Arnel Pineda, which that was really a beautiful moment. It really makes it clear that he's passing the torch to Arnel - he's the lead singer in Journey, and he's doing an amazing job. He's a tremendous singer and a really compelling frontman."

The drummer was also asked if Perry was asked to perform with the band at the induction and he answered, "There's really not much of a story there. We asked him if he wanted to sing, and he declined. He said no, but that he would be there."

The band kicked off their residency at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas last week.