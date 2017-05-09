Metallica Release 'Hardwired Around the World' Video

The band spliced together footage of performances of the song shot between August 2016 and February 2017 in cities like Seoul, Paris, London, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Toronto.

The goal of the high-energy video is clearly to get fans pumped for their upcoming WorldWired North American Tour which kicks off Wednesday night in Baltimore. Watch below.

Just minutes before kicking off the tour, Metallica will stream a live rehearsal from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on tonight, May 9 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 pm PT via Facebook. Watch the video here.