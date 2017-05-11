Metallica Tour Preview Show Streaming Online

The group delivered the "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" single "Atlas, Rise!", the 1984 classic "For Whom The Bell Tolls", the new single "Now That We're Dead", and the 1986 thrash classic "Battery."

"Thanks for tuning in to 'Now That We're Live!'," says the band. "We'll see you this summer as the WorldWired Tour treks across North America!" The band launched their first run across the continent in eight years at the same venue in Baltimore last night. Watch the video here.