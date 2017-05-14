|
Wilco Cover Elvis Costello's Peace, Love and Understanding
.
(Radio.com) "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding" is one of Elvis Costello's signature tracks, and the Nick Lowe-written song has been covered hundreds of times. For the Spotify Singles Series, Wilco took a stab at the pop-rock classic. The alt-rock icons took a more mellow approach to the song, stripping away Costello's rollicking charisma to focus on the simple melody. The band also performed its own "If I Was A Child" for the Singles Series. Listen to both the Wilco cover and the Elvis Costello's original version of the song here.
