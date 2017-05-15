Metallica Release Live 'Atlas, Rise' Video From Tour Kick Off

The second single from "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" topped the US Billboard Mainstream Rock chart upon its release last fall as the band were playing warm-up dates for the WorldWired tour in South America.

The Baltimore show delivered a mix of new material and classics from seven albums while also featuring the US live debuts of "Now That We're Dead" and "Halo On Fire."

The North American trek marks Metallica's first run across the continent in eight years; the group are joined by guests Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat, with Gojira on board for select dates. Watch the video here.