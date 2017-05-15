The Beach Boys Launching Wild Honey World Tour

The tour is set to kick off this Thursday, May 18th at the Royal Albert Hall in London with the Euro run visiting several cities across the UK and Spain and wrapping up in Rome.

They will return home to kick off the U.S. leg on June 30th in New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino Resort and will conclude the tour on November 19th in North Tonawanda, NY at the Riviera Theatre.

The tour begins on May 18th at the Royal Albert Hall in London and will wind through the U.K. and Europe before heading to the US. The band is set to perform several US dates including the Beacon Theater in New York City on August 17th. The tour will continue into fall of 2017 and feature the band's beloved summer sound as they perform a mix of their greatest hits and fan favorites.



Mike Love had these comments, "We are so excited to begin our Wild Honey World Tour. It is such an amazing experience to witness generations of fans, from all corners of the world, come together to celebrate our music.

"It is incredible to see our fans, show after show, city after city, country after country, dancing and singing along to these songs we have loved and performed for decades."

The Beach Boys Wild Honey World Tour Dates:

05/18 London, UK Royal Albert Hall

05/19 London, UK Royal Albert Hall

05/20 Belfast, UK SSE Arena-Odyssey

05/21 Dublin, Ireland Bord Gais Theatre

05/24 Scarborough, UK Scarborough Open Air Theatre

05/25 Gateshead, UK The Sage

05/26 Glasgow, UK Clyde Auditorium

05/27 Inverness, UK Leisure Centre

05/28 Inverness, UK Montrose Festival, East Links

06/18 Palma de Mallorca Son Fusteret

06/20 Barcelona Pedralbes Via Concert Studio

06/21 Valencia Casa De Cultura De Burjassot

06/22 Madrid Teatro Alcala

06/27 Rome Cavea Auditorium Parco Della Musica

06/30 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino Resort

07/02 Highland Park, IL Ravinia Pavilion

07/06 Rapid City, SD Rushmore Civic Hall

07/07 Casper, WY Casper Events Center

07/08 Park City, UT Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

07/09 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

07/13 Davenport, IA Adler Theatre - Rivercenter

07/14 Manchester, IA Delaware County Fair

07/15 Chippewa Falls, WI Northern Wisconsin State Fair

07/16 Washburn, WI Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

07/26 Grand Rapids, MI Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

07/27 Sterling Heights, MI Freedom Hill

07/28 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center @ The Heights

07/29 Lancaster, OH Ohio University Lancaster

07/30 Asheville, NC Biltmore Estate - South Terrace Stage

08/03 Fort Wayne, IN Foellinger Theatre

08/04 Fishers, IN Conner Prairie

08/05 Fishers, IN Conner Prairie

08/06 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin State Fair

08/09 East Providence, RI Bold Point Park

08/10 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

08/11 Cohasset, MA South Shore Music Circus

08/12 Nantucket, MA Jetties Beach

08/13 Hyannis, MA Cape Cod Melody Tent

08/15 Great Barrington, MA The Mahaiwe Theatre

08/16 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

08/17 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

08/18 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

08/19 Ocean Grove, NJ The Great Auditorium

08/20 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap Filene Center

08/21 Ocean City, NJ Ocean City Music Pier

08/21 Ocean City, NJ Ocean City Music Pier

08/22 Ocean City, NJ Ocean City Music Pier

08/22 Ocean City, NJ Ocean City Music Pier

08/23 Ocean City, MD The Performing Art Center at The Roland E Powell Convention Center

08/23 Ocean City, MD The Performing Art Center at The Roland E Powell Convention Center

08/25 Syracuse, NY New York State Fairgrounds

08/26 Chautauqua, NY Chautauqua Amphitheater

09/14 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair

09/15 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center For The Performing Arts

09/16 Laughlin, NV Edgewater Hotel And Casino

09/17 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theater

09/21 Sacramento, CA Community Center Theater

09/22 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

09/23 San Diego, CA Humphrey's By The Bay

09/23 San Diego, CA Humphrey's By The Bay

09/24 Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts

10/06 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Mgm Resort & Casino, Inc.

10/07 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Mgm Resort & Casino, Inc.

10/10 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre (Dallas)

10/11 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre (San Antonio)

10/13 College Station, TX Rudder Auditorium, College Station

10/14 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Lake Charles

10/15 Galveston Island, TX The Grand 1894 Opera House

10/21 Norman, OK Riverwind Casino

10/22 Kansas City, MO The Midland - Kansas City

10/23 Columbia, MO Jesse Auditorium

10/24 Normal, IL Braden Auditorium

10/25 Benton Harbor, MI Mendel Center

10/26 Tiffin, OH Ritz Theatre - Ohio

10/27 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre

10/28 Cincinnati, OH Aronoff Center For The Arts

10/29 Paducah, KY Carson Center

10/30 Richmond, KY EKU Center For The Arts

11/02 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre - Memphis

11/03 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theatre

11/04 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

11/05 SAVANNAH, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre

11/08 Malt Shop Memories Cruise

11/08 Malt Shop Memories Cruise

11/14 Schenectady, NY Proctors

11/15 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/16 Indiana, PA Indiana University Of Pennsylvania - Kovalchick Convention Center

11/17 Hagerstown, MD Maryland Theatre

11/18 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Hall For The Performing Arts

11/19 North Tonawanda, NY Riviera Theatre