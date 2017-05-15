Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Beach Boys Launching Wild Honey World Tour
05-15-2017
Beach Boys

The Beach Boys have announced that they will be returning to the road this week for their Wild Honey World Tour, first with a European leg and followed by an extensive U.S. trek.

The tour is set to kick off this Thursday, May 18th at the Royal Albert Hall in London with the Euro run visiting several cities across the UK and Spain and wrapping up in Rome.

They will return home to kick off the U.S. leg on June 30th in New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino Resort and will conclude the tour on November 19th in North Tonawanda, NY at the Riviera Theatre.

Mike Love had these comments, "We are so excited to begin our Wild Honey World Tour. It is such an amazing experience to witness generations of fans, from all corners of the world, come together to celebrate our music.

"It is incredible to see our fans, show after show, city after city, country after country, dancing and singing along to these songs we have loved and performed for decades."

The Beach Boys Wild Honey World Tour Dates:
05/18 London, UK Royal Albert Hall
05/19 London, UK Royal Albert Hall
05/20 Belfast, UK SSE Arena-Odyssey
05/21 Dublin, Ireland Bord Gais Theatre
05/24 Scarborough, UK Scarborough Open Air Theatre
05/25 Gateshead, UK The Sage
05/26 Glasgow, UK Clyde Auditorium
05/27 Inverness, UK Leisure Centre
05/28 Inverness, UK Montrose Festival, East Links
06/18 Palma de Mallorca Son Fusteret
06/20 Barcelona Pedralbes Via Concert Studio
06/21 Valencia Casa De Cultura De Burjassot
06/22 Madrid Teatro Alcala
06/27 Rome Cavea Auditorium Parco Della Musica
06/30 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino Resort
07/02 Highland Park, IL Ravinia Pavilion
07/06 Rapid City, SD Rushmore Civic Hall
07/07 Casper, WY Casper Events Center
07/08 Park City, UT Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
07/09 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
07/13 Davenport, IA Adler Theatre - Rivercenter
07/14 Manchester, IA Delaware County Fair
07/15 Chippewa Falls, WI Northern Wisconsin State Fair
07/16 Washburn, WI Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua
07/26 Grand Rapids, MI Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
07/27 Sterling Heights, MI Freedom Hill
07/28 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center @ The Heights
07/29 Lancaster, OH Ohio University Lancaster
07/30 Asheville, NC Biltmore Estate - South Terrace Stage
08/03 Fort Wayne, IN Foellinger Theatre
08/04 Fishers, IN Conner Prairie
08/05 Fishers, IN Conner Prairie
08/06 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin State Fair
08/09 East Providence, RI Bold Point Park
08/10 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
08/11 Cohasset, MA South Shore Music Circus
08/12 Nantucket, MA Jetties Beach
08/13 Hyannis, MA Cape Cod Melody Tent
08/15 Great Barrington, MA The Mahaiwe Theatre
08/16 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse
08/17 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
08/18 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak
08/19 Ocean Grove, NJ The Great Auditorium
08/20 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap Filene Center
08/21 Ocean City, NJ Ocean City Music Pier
08/22 Ocean City, NJ Ocean City Music Pier
08/23 Ocean City, MD The Performing Art Center at The Roland E Powell Convention Center
08/25 Syracuse, NY New York State Fairgrounds
08/26 Chautauqua, NY Chautauqua Amphitheater
09/14 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair
09/15 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center For The Performing Arts
09/16 Laughlin, NV Edgewater Hotel And Casino
09/17 Mesa, AZ Ikeda Theater
09/21 Sacramento, CA Community Center Theater
09/22 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery
09/23 San Diego, CA Humphrey's By The Bay
09/24 Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center For The Performing Arts
10/06 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Mgm Resort & Casino, Inc.
10/07 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Mgm Resort & Casino, Inc.
10/10 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre (Dallas)
10/11 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre (San Antonio)
10/13 College Station, TX Rudder Auditorium, College Station
10/14 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Lake Charles
10/15 Galveston Island, TX The Grand 1894 Opera House
10/21 Norman, OK Riverwind Casino
10/22 Kansas City, MO The Midland - Kansas City
10/23 Columbia, MO Jesse Auditorium
10/24 Normal, IL Braden Auditorium
10/25 Benton Harbor, MI Mendel Center
10/26 Tiffin, OH Ritz Theatre - Ohio
10/27 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre
10/28 Cincinnati, OH Aronoff Center For The Arts
10/29 Paducah, KY Carson Center
10/30 Richmond, KY EKU Center For The Arts
11/02 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre - Memphis
11/03 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theatre
11/04 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre
11/05 SAVANNAH, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre
11/08 Malt Shop Memories Cruise
11/14 Schenectady, NY Proctors
11/15 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
11/16 Indiana, PA Indiana University Of Pennsylvania - Kovalchick Convention Center
11/17 Hagerstown, MD Maryland Theatre
11/18 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Hall For The Performing Arts
11/19 North Tonawanda, NY Riviera Theatre

