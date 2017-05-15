Train Release Star-Studded 'Drink Up' Music Video

The video features NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, along with comedians Ken Jeong, George Lopez and Jim Breuer. In the video, the comedians and Train frontman Patrick Monahan crash Lynch's wedding after being left off the invite list.

This video arrives ahead of the band's over 45-city Play That Song Tour, which kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada, tonight. The tour will feature O.A.R. & Natasha Bedingfield as special guests. Watch the music video here.