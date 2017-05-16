Celine Dion To Celebrate Titanic Anniversary At Billboard Awards

"This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career," said Dion. "I'm so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come. It's a great honor to have the opportunity to perform it on the Billboard Music Awards' international stage, in celebration of the film's 20th anniversary."

The "2017 Billboard Music Awards" will broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on the ABC television network.



"We are thrilled that Céline Dion has chosen the Billboard Music Awards to pay tribute to the 20th Anniversary of her OscarÒ--winning 'Titanic' hit, 'My Heart Will Go On,'" said Mark Bracco, Executive Producer, 2017 Billboard Music Awards. "Twenty years later, this timeless song still resonates with a global audience of music and movie fans alike. It's going to be a performance to remember - and there won't be a dry eye in the house."