Early Nickelback Albums Getting Vinyl Releases

The label announced that they will issuing new 140-gram vinyl records of Nickelback's 2001 breakthrough album "Silver Side Up," 2003's "The Long Road" and 2005's "The All The Right Reasons".

This will mark the first time that the 2003 and 2005 album will be released in the vinyl format. Nickelback guitarist Ryan Peake shared his excitement about these new reissues, "As a vinyl collector myself, I am elated that Rhino will be releasing three of our albums on vinyl this July.

"Each of these albums were pivotal for us in so many different ways and to be able to share them in this format, with our supporters, is humbling." Preorders are available here.