Taylor Swift Turns To Gigi Hadid For Advice

Weighing in by email, Swift praised her best friend, writing, "As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice. She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you, to see the complexity of people."

"Gigi's #1 rule is to treat people the way she'd want to be treated, so she's on time (or early) to work, says hello to everyone on set, asks them how they are, and actually listens to their response." Read more here.