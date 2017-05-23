Early Van Halen Manager Releasing Tells All Book

According to his publisher, the tome promises to lift the lid on the excess and hijinks that defined Van Halen's run to stardom. "During this infamous run of success, debauchery, and drama, few people were closer to the band than Monk," writes Dey Street Books in a statement.

"Lifting back the curtain on one of the great untold stories of rock music, he details the most outrageous escapades from his time as confidant, fixer and promoter, from hotel-room destruction, outrageous backstage behavior, Eddie Van Halen's high-profile marriage to Valerie Bertinelli, to the incredible drug use and drinking that would ultimately fuel the conflict between the band members."

The book also explores underlying issues that prompted David Lee Roth's departure. Read more here.