Queen's Freddie Mercury Lost Most of Foot In AIDS Battle

'The problem was actually his foot, and tragically there was very little left of it," the guitarist tells the publication. "Once, he showed it to us at dinner. And he said, 'Oh Brian, I'm sorry I've upset you by showing you that.'

"And I said, 'I'm not upset, Freddie, except to realize you have to put up with all this terrible pain.'" May further shared that Mercury didn't often address his battle with AIDS. In fact, he chose not to talk about the illness with his band. Read more here.