Thin Lizzy Frontman Phil Lynott Biopic In The Works

The film, titled The Rocker: The Life and Music of Phil Lynott, will be co-directed by Academy Award-nominated Jim Sheridan (My Left Foot, In The Name Of The Father) and Colm Quinn.

Here's the interesting part. This Saturday, May 27, the producers are holding an open audition in Dublin to find an actor to play the part of Lynott. According to producer Alan Maher, "Whether you sing, play the bass or have a passion for poetry and rock n' roll, you could be our Phil Lynott. The successful Rocker will work with professional mentors and those who have influenced and worked with Phil to 'become' The Rocker." Read more here.