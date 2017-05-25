311 Release 'Too Much To Think' Music Video

"'Too Much To Think' is a song about the highs & lows of life – and seeking an escape from everyday stresses," frontman Nick Hexum explained. "It was great to film this video at Vasquez Rocks outside Los Angeles. It's such a magical setting and not surprising that they've shot so many iconic movies & TV shows out there."

311 launches their 40-date North American summer tour June 22 in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the band's 18th consecutive U.S. summer tour. Watch the new video here.