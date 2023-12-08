311 Added To KROQ's 32nd Almost Acoustic Christmas

(BPM) 311 have been added as headlining artists at KROQ's 32nd Almost Acoustic Christmas festival this weekend, Saturday, December 9, at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. 311 will join already-announced acts like The Offspring, Garbage, Bleachers, Portugal. The Man, Cannons, Lovejoy, Bakar, and The Beaches for KROQ's annual holiday tradition. The show raises funds for two Los Angeles-based youth-oriented organizations: Para Los Ninos and the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center.

Frontman Nick Hexum shares, "When we heard KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas had an opening, we were stoked to be able to jump in. We've always loved KROQ and are excited to be part of such a great lineup of bands."

As veterans of over 2,000 shows across 27 countries, 311 is one of the longest running original lineups in rock, alongside iconic acts like U2 and Radiohead. 311's celebrated live shows and touring schedule have earned them a vast and dedicated following nationwide. Their annual, headlining, amphitheater show is a staple of the U.S. Summer touring season. Past support acts include: The Offspring, Snoop Dogg, Sublime with Rome, Cypress Hill, Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, The Roots, Matisyahu, and Ziggy Marley.

Looking ahead at 2024, 311 will return to Las Vegas at the Dolby Live at Park MGM for their biannual event on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10 to celebrate 311 Day.

