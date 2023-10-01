311 Expand And Remaster 'Music' For 30th Anniversary

(PR) 311 have released an expanded & remastered re-issue of their classic debut album Music to celebrate the album's 30th anniversary. Originally released in February 1993, Music features singles "Freak Out," "Do You Right" (peaked at #27 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart), "Visit," "My Stoney Baby" (featured in 2008's Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay), and "Feels So Good." The album was certified Gold by the RIAA in 1999 and peaked at #37 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

Released through Volcano Entertainment/Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, there are two expanded vinyl versions of Music - featuring the fourteen original album tracks plus four bonus tracks of pre-production demos from 1992 made available on vinyl for the first time ever.

"Hard to believe it's been 30 years since our first studio record," says drummer Chad Sexton. "We have decided to release a 30th Anniversary edition vinyl which includes extra tracks never released on vinyl before. These are pre-production album tracks that date back to 1992. A Pearl is the gemstone to celebrate 30-year anniversaries and in line with this concept we are introducing a Pearlized version of the album cover. We hope you enjoy this old classic as much as we did making this record."

