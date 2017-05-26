Bonnaroo Announces 2017 SuperJam Details

The festival will be taking place on June 8th through 11th and will include two SuperJam sets: The Soul Shakedown and The Bluegrass Situation Roots SuperJam. The exact dates for those performances were not revealed buy we sent the following details:

The Bluegrass Situation Roots SuperJam will be hosted once again by Ed Helms & Friends. This year's jam will see the actor/comedian/banjo maestro backed by the Grammy Award-winning Bryan Sutton Band and joined by such stars as Martina McBride, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Greensky Bluegrass, Mandolin Orange, River Whyless, Gaby Moreno, Baskery and Lillie Mae.

The Soul Shakedown: A Bonnaroo SuperJam with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and featuring singer/multi-instrumentalist/Late Show with Stephen Colbert bandleader Jon Batiste with a genre-defying roster that includes members of The Head and The Heart, Sam Cohen, The Meters' George Porter, Jr., Lecrae, Margo Price, Tank and the Bangas, Lukas Nelson, Nicole Atkins, Flint Eastwood and more.